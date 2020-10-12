ZMINE (ZMN) Market Cap Hits $374,172.44

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One ZMINE token can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and BX Thailand. In the last seven days, ZMINE has traded flat against the dollar. ZMINE has a market cap of $374,172.44 and approximately $232.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZMINE alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00009839 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00092307 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000950 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00009433 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00021344 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 113.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00056872 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000243 BTC.

About ZMINE

ZMN is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 220,381,405 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,336,646 tokens. The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial.

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BX Thailand and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZMINE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZMINE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.