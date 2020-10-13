$0.06 EPS Expected for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.07. Ceridian HCM reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ceridian HCM.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $159.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.88 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 1.74%.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.13.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $88.82 on Thursday. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $90.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.10.

In other news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $36,090,000.00. Also, EVP Scott A. Kitching sold 23,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,997,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,751,124 shares of company stock worth $559,823,424 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 165.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 310.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ceridian HCM (CDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.