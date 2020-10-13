-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Moleculin Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Moleculin Biotech.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MBRX. Zacks Investment Research cut Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.08.

NASDAQ MBRX opened at $0.83 on Thursday. Moleculin Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average is $0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $50.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 556.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 90,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 76,340 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 40.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,640 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company also develops WP1066 Portfolio, an immuno-stimulating STAT3 inhibitor for the treatment of brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML; and WP1122 Portfolio and related molecules for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and related central nervous system malignancies.

