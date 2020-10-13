-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.63) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million.

Shares of ARPO stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.90. The stock has a market cap of $58.90 million, a PE ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 2.06.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds for the treatment of ocular diseases and diabetic complications. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

