$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Vanguard’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. American Vanguard reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Vanguard will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.60 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Vanguard.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $104.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.40 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 2.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

American Vanguard stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.18. American Vanguard has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60.

In related news, CFO David` T. Johnson sold 18,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $262,713.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,009 shares in the company, valued at $388,929.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Donnelly sold 16,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $241,017.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,333 shares in the company, valued at $490,275.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Vanguard in the first quarter valued at $160,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in American Vanguard by 12.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in American Vanguard by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 13,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in American Vanguard during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

