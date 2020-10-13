$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Broadmark Realty Capital.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $10.35 on Thursday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $12.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.