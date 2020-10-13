-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) will report ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Smartsheet reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 20.90% and a negative net margin of 34.08%. The business had revenue of $91.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMAR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Smartsheet from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.69.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $476,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,980 shares in the company, valued at $665,867.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $45,207.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 682,908 shares of company stock valued at $33,314,699. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Smartsheet by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 30.4% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 287,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,200,000 after buying an additional 67,027 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth $3,442,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter worth $113,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $54.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $30.91 and a 52-week high of $60.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.09 and a beta of 1.50.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

