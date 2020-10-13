-$0.26 EPS Expected for Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Agenus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.27). Agenus posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.97). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $26.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Agenus from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Agenus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in Agenus in the first quarter worth about $29,827,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,360,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,795,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,471 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Agenus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,237,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,850,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agenus stock opened at $4.35 on Thursday. Agenus has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $5.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.98.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

