$0.38 EPS Expected for Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) to report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amalgamated Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.43. Amalgamated Bank reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amalgamated Bank.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.15 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amalgamated Bank from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the second quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amalgamated Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 90.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAL stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $392.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.83. Amalgamated Bank has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.14.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amalgamated Bank (AMAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.