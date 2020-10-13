$0.38 EPS Expected for Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) to report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amalgamated Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.43. Amalgamated Bank reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amalgamated Bank.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.15 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amalgamated Bank from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the second quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amalgamated Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 90.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAL stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $392.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.83. Amalgamated Bank has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.14.

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

