$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.51. Apollo Global Management posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $467.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

APO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.19.

NYSE:APO opened at $43.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.58. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $55.38.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total value of $489,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

