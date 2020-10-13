$0.71 EPS Expected for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.88. Commerce Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Commerce Bancshares.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.20). Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $320.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBSH. Raymond James cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $60.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.04. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $45.51 and a one year high of $71.92. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 26.8% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,917,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,372,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,637,000 after acquiring an additional 21,541 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,946,000 after acquiring an additional 11,622 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,134,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,462,000 after acquiring an additional 22,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 544,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Read More: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commerce Bancshares (CBSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.