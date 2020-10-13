0Chain Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. 0Chain has a market cap of $9.02 million and approximately $93,940.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001632 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX and Bilaxy. In the last week, 0Chain has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000021 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000164 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00049226 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud.

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

