$10,000.00 in Sales Expected for BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) will announce $10,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BELLUS Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10,000.00 and the lowest is $0.00. BELLUS Health also reported sales of $10,000.00 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BELLUS Health will report full-year sales of $20,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20,000.00 to $30,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20,000.00, with estimates ranging from $20,000.00 to $30,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BELLUS Health.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 159,313.63% and a negative return on equity of 32.57%.

Shares of NASDAQ BLU opened at $2.45 on Friday. BELLUS Health has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $12.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.07.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BELLUS Health (BLU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.