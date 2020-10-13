$201.31 Million in Sales Expected for Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) will report $201.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Ethanol’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $212.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $190.06 million. Pacific Ethanol posted sales of $365.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Ethanol will report full-year sales of $932.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $907.57 million to $958.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $976.89 million, with estimates ranging from $861.19 million to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pacific Ethanol.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.49. Pacific Ethanol had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $212.07 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEIX. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Pacific Ethanol from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Pacific Ethanol in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Pacific Ethanol from $3.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised Pacific Ethanol from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Ethanol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th.

In other Pacific Ethanol news, VP Christopher W. Wright sold 82,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $414,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 168,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 32,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $109,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,579.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 105,505 shares of company stock valued at $358,678. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PEIX stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.84. 28,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,106,490. Pacific Ethanol has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $9.19. The company has a market cap of $476.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.26.

Pacific Ethanol Company Profile

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

