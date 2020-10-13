2,137 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Bought by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $45,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 262.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $80.63 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $80.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The firm has a market cap of $69.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $29,915.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $30,993.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,217.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,994 shares of company stock worth $19,678,851. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

