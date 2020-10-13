$294.20 Million in Sales Expected for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) to announce $294.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $295.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $292.90 million. R1 RCM posted sales of $301.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The healthcare provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). R1 RCM had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 182.08%. The company had revenue of $314.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

RCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised R1 RCM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink raised R1 RCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Michael C. Feiner sold 71,325 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,107,677.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,245.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000.

NASDAQ:RCM remained flat at $$17.56 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.62, a P/E/G ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.74. R1 RCM has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $18.05.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

