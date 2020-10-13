$3.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) will report sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.82 billion and the highest is $3.11 billion. Kinder Morgan reported sales of $3.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full-year sales of $11.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.49 billion to $12.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.57 billion to $13.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.88.

In other news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $4,242,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 244,839,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,025,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 373,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $5,258,852.97. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 245,212,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,042,053.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 680,233 shares of company stock worth $9,598,573 over the last ninety days. 14.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,991,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,290,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,998,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,461,578,000 after acquiring an additional 348,095 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 22,869,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,930 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at $333,656,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,415,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,196,000 after purchasing an additional 277,512 shares in the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $12.78 on Friday. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.42.

Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

