$30,000.00 in Sales Expected for BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) will announce $30,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BioCardia’s earnings. BioCardia reported sales of $190,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 84.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCardia will report full-year sales of $130,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $130,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $370,000.00, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $630,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BioCardia.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.21). BioCardia had a negative net margin of 3,331.90% and a negative return on equity of 441.82%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of BioCardia in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company.

NASDAQ BCDA opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.74. BioCardia has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $6.75.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

