$31.29 Million in Sales Expected for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) will announce sales of $31.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.28 million and the highest is $31.30 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year sales of $125.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $125.47 million to $125.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $147.15 million, with estimates ranging from $142.80 million to $151.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Broadmark Realty Capital.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE BRMK opened at $10.35 on Friday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $12.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

