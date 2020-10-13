3i Group (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of 3i Group (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of 3i Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on 3i Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Investec raised 3i Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut 3i Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on 3i Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3i Group has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of CYBBF stock opened at $0.93 on Monday. 3i Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.13.

3i Group Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It also offers online and mobile banking, and telephone banking services.

