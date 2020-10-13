400 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Purchased by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $226,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 13,100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 118,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,926,000 after acquiring an additional 117,905 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, 140166 upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.47.

NYSE BABA opened at $306.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $281.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.96. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $168.12 and a 52-week high of $309.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

