$6.15 Million in Sales Expected for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) will report $6.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.10 million and the lowest is $4.19 million. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $610,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 908.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $20.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.35 million to $22.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $37.24 million, with estimates ranging from $37.10 million to $37.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AcelRx Pharmaceuticals.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million.

ACRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $0.69 to $0.84 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.34.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $178.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.68. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 607.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18,127 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

