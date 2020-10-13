$780.18 Million in Sales Expected for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) will post sales of $780.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $755.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $800.30 million. Transocean reported sales of $784.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full year sales of $3.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Transocean.

RIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Clarkson Capital lowered Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.40 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. 140166 lowered Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2.50 to $1.15 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group lowered Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $1.15 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 28.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,299,030 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 290,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,932,229 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $18,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,943 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Transocean by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,429,478 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 307,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,262,553 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $108,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318,036 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RIG opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54. The company has a market cap of $514.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.34. Transocean has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $7.28.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters.

