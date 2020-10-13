$83.39 Million in Sales Expected for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) will post $83.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $84.13 million. Avid Technology posted sales of $93.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full year sales of $355.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $351.97 million to $357.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $393.10 million, with estimates ranging from $382.72 million to $404.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. Avid Technology had a net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $79.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.43 million.

A number of analysts have commented on AVID shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Avid Technology from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Avid Technology by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 13.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 19.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.95. 2,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,078. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.34. Avid Technology has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $9.66. The firm has a market cap of $394.26 million, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

