$989.11 Million in Sales Expected for Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) to post $989.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the lowest is $968.66 million. Iron Mountain posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year sales of $4.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Iron Mountain.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $982.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.06 million. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 4.82%. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $218,447.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRM. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,199,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,744,000 after buying an additional 6,201,614 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 74,832.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,229,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,290 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,713,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,677 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,235,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth $5,870,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRM stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.44. 25,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,281,838. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. Iron Mountain has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $34.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iron Mountain (IRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.