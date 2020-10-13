A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,274 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after buying an additional 277,862 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 522,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,755,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 144.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 96,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 56,781 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AOS traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $56.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,916. A. O. Smith Corp has a 52-week low of $33.81 and a 52-week high of $58.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $663.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.82 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 10.72%. Equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

AOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

In other A. O. Smith news, insider Wallace E. Goodwin sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $292,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Smith sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $1,433,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,461,916.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,054 shares of company stock valued at $2,384,063 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.