Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $116.00 target price on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Abbott's second-quarter 2020 figures declined year over year. Despite $615 million of COVID-19 diagnostic testing-related sales, this decline was primarily due to the pandemic-led fall in procedure volumes in many businesses. However, the company’s Diabetes Care, Nutrition, and EPD arms collectively grew more than 9% in the first half of 2020 leveraging on the pandemic situation. Apart from the latest EUA for COVID-19 rapid antigen test, the company also obtained FDA for Libre 2 as an iCGM. It also received CE Mark for TriClip. However, Abbott’s Core Laboratory Diagnostics, cardiovascular and neuromodulation sales were significantly down in the reported quarter affected by lower demand in the past few months. overall, in the past six months, Abbott has been outperforming the industry.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.44.

ABT opened at $111.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.61. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $114.19. The company has a market cap of $196.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.19, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $3,210,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,771 shares of company stock valued at $12,220,943 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,745,433 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,319,776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621,486 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,084,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,846,010,000 after purchasing an additional 528,871 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,781,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,401,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,362,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,001,335,000 after buying an additional 2,578,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,533,323 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,146,169,000 after buying an additional 2,841,074 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

