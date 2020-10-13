AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Receives $107.69 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.69.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Sunday, September 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $88.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The company has a market capitalization of $155.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.00 and its 200 day moving average is $90.07. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 280,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in AbbVie by 45.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 281,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,423,000 after acquiring an additional 87,593 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 11.2% in the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. grew its position in AbbVie by 6.5% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its position in AbbVie by 2.4% in the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 44,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

