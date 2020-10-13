Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 3.6% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $35,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.5% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Accenture by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $22,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $839,266.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,886,071.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total transaction of $286,121.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,867.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,954 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,555 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.08.

NYSE ACN opened at $230.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.84. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $247.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

