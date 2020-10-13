Accolade (ACCD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Accolade has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 million. On average, analysts expect Accolade to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $40.80 on Tuesday. Accolade has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $42.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.10.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACCD. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Accolade in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Accolade from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.89.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. It offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

