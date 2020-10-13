Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives $40.89 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.89.

ACCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Accolade from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. Accolade has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $42.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.10.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. It offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

