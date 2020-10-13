Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will post $0.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Activision Blizzard reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%.

ATVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.27.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $81.06 on Friday. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $87.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,096 shares in the company, valued at $36,919,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,012. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,362,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,133 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,133,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,954 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,991,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,165,000 after acquiring an additional 721,775 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 65.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 21.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,379,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,384 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

