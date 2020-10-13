Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.77.

ATVI stock opened at $81.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.88. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $87.73. The company has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,904 shares of company stock worth $5,286,012 in the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 506.9% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

