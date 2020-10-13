Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AYI. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a sell rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Acuity Brands from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.30.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Shares of AYI opened at $97.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $67.46 and a one year high of $143.55.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.32. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $891.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.