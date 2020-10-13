Adelphoi Trading 19.7% Lower Over Last Week (ADL)

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. Over the last week, Adelphoi has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. One Adelphoi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and STEX. Adelphoi has a total market cap of $60,669.93 and $582.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Adelphoi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008790 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00269920 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00097770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00036927 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.35 or 0.01495693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00155276 BTC.

About Adelphoi

Adelphoi’s launch date was December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. The official message board for Adelphoi is medium.com/adel. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adelphoi’s official website is adel.io. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Adelphoi Token Trading

Adelphoi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adelphoi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adelphoi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adelphoi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adelphoi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.