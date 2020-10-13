ADIDAS AG/S Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report released on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ADIDAS AG/S’s FY2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get ADIDAS AG/S alerts:

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.07). ADIDAS AG/S had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion.

ADDYY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.00.

OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $168.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.86. ADIDAS AG/S has a 1 year low of $87.65 and a 1 year high of $176.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in ADIDAS AG/S during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About ADIDAS AG/S

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ADIDAS AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADIDAS AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.