Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at Barclays

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $64.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WMS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a neutral rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.83.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $71.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.82. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $72.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.60, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $508.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.59 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently -11.21%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $4,142,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,165 shares in the company, valued at $7,907,002.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total transaction of $415,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,833.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,000 shares of company stock worth $6,874,640 in the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 157.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

