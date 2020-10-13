Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Downgraded by AlphaValue to “Buy”

AlphaValue downgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America lowered Aeroports de Paris from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aeroports de Paris from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of AEOXF stock opened at $103.57 on Monday. Aeroports de Paris has a 12 month low of $78.60 and a 12 month high of $196.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.55.

About Aeroports de Paris

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, construction, and operation of airports. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports in the Paris, France. The company operates through five segments: Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Others.

