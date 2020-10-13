AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target Raised to $84.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AGCO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America raised AGCO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AGCO from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AGCO from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.69.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $80.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.65. AGCO has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $81.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.27 and a 200 day moving average of $60.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 113.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.04. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $184,585.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gary L. Collar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $721,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 15,046 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,685 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,983,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,686,000 after buying an additional 1,053,844 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in AGCO by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,559,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,386,000 after acquiring an additional 719,824 shares in the last quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd acquired a new position in AGCO during the second quarter worth $32,302,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AGCO by 40.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,768,000 after purchasing an additional 366,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AGCO by 5.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,071,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,827,000 after purchasing an additional 205,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

