Air Canada (TSE:AC) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($13.76) Per Share

Air Canada (TSE:AC) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Air Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 7th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($13.76) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($14.25). National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Air Canada’s FY2021 earnings at ($7.79) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($6.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($3.73) by C($2.55). The business had revenue of C$527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$412.66 million.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AC. Scotiabank upped their target price on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$26.62.

Shares of TSE AC opened at C$16.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 669.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion and a PE ratio of -2.13. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$9.26 and a 12-month high of C$52.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.95.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

