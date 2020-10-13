Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €13.50 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AIXA. Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Aixtron and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Aixtron and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Independent Research set a €8.60 ($10.12) price objective on Aixtron and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oddo Bhf set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Aixtron and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €11.85 ($13.94).

Shares of AIXA opened at €11.52 ($13.55) on Monday. Aixtron has a 1-year low of €6.01 ($7.07) and a 1-year high of €12.86 ($15.13). The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.98.

Aixtron Company Profile

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

