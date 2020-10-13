Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

Alamo Group has increased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of ALG stock opened at $117.82 on Tuesday. Alamo Group has a one year low of $70.99 and a one year high of $132.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $268.64 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 10.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alamo Group will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dan Edward Malone sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.41, for a total value of $445,219.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,287.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Wehrle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total value of $431,600.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,899 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,504. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti raised their target price on Alamo Group from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.33.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

