Alcoa (AA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 14th. Analysts expect Alcoa to post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.36. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Alcoa to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $23.47.

AA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

