Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Receives $15.66 Average Target Price from Analysts

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.66.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AQN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James set a $18.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities set a $17.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $15.75 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQN. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 37.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,569,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968,106 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 45.3% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,520,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,448,000 after buying an additional 3,593,723 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 28.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,103,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,660,000 after buying an additional 2,034,471 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,524,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,029,000 after buying an additional 23,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 229.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,838,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,438 shares during the period. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.72. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $16.85.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $343.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.37 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 8.01%. Research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.308 dividend. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.41%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

