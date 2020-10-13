Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €232.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €232.00 ($272.94) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ALV. Nord/LB set a €192.00 ($225.88) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €208.00 ($244.71) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €219.00 ($257.65) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €207.00 ($243.53).

Shares of ALV stock opened at €169.84 ($199.81) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €175.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is €172.59. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a one year high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

