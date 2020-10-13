Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) Receives $45.92 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.92.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALLO shares. BidaskClub upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

In other news, insider Alison Moore sold 44,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,827,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $529,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,239 shares of company stock worth $7,268,581 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 37.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,972,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429,893 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 43.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,881,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,839,000 after buying an additional 1,781,863 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,578,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,012,000 after purchasing an additional 690,779 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,428,000 after buying an additional 200,421 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,694,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,936,000 after acquiring an additional 14,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $41.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.60. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.57.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

