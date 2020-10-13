Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given Buy Rating at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ALNY has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.20.

Shares of ALNY opened at $147.00 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $78.26 and a 12 month high of $167.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.54. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.50.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.76 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.40% and a negative net margin of 245.14%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 102.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.83) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.13, for a total value of $4,732,559.45. Also, President Barry E. Greene sold 44,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $5,487,431.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 65,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,060,720.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,266 shares of company stock worth $10,355,931 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $553,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 14,054 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

