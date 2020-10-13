Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) & Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Critical Comparison

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Texas Instruments has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a beta of 2.36, indicating that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Texas Instruments and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Instruments $14.38 billion 9.86 $5.02 billion $5.24 29.56 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor $464.91 million 0.92 -$6.60 million $0.47 35.81

Texas Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor. Texas Instruments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Texas Instruments and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Instruments 4 11 10 0 2.24 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 0 0 2 0 3.00

Texas Instruments presently has a consensus target price of $133.83, suggesting a potential downside of 13.60%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.92%. Given Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is more favorable than Texas Instruments.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.9% of Texas Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Texas Instruments shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Instruments and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Instruments 36.83% 60.61% 28.50% Alpha and Omega Semiconductor -1.42% 2.77% 1.57%

Summary

Texas Instruments beats Alpha and Omega Semiconductor on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products. This segment also provides signal chain products that sense, condition, and measure signals to allow information to be transferred or converted for further processing and control for use in amplifier, data converter, interface product, motor drive, clock, and sensing product end-markets; and integrated analog and standard products, which are primarily for sale into personal electronics, industrial, and automotive markets. The Embedded Processing segment offers connected microcontrollers, such as microcontrollers, microcontrollers with integrated wireless capabilities, and stand-alone wireless connectivity solutions that are used in electronic equipment to sense, connect, log, and transfer data; digital signal processors for mathematical computations; and applications processors for specific computing activity. This segment offers products for use in various markets, principally industrial and automotive. The company also provides DLP products, primarily for use in projectors to create high-definition images; calculators; and application-specific integrated circuits. Texas Instruments Incorporated markets and sells its semiconductor products through direct sales and distributors, as well as online. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors. Its power discrete products are used in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics cards, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding. The company also provides power ICs that deliver power, as well as control and regulate the power management variables, such as the flow of current and level of voltage. Its power ICs are used in flat panel displays, TVs, notebooks, ultrabooks, servers, DVD/Blu-Ray players, set-top boxes, and networking equipment. In addition, the company offers a family of EZBuck regulators for use in TVs, set-top boxes, data storage systems, servers, and other embedded systems; and the AONX38168 for server and telecommunication markets. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

