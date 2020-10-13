Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Lessened by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.7% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,769,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,126,000 after purchasing an additional 623,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,163,413,000 after purchasing an additional 445,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after purchasing an additional 439,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $475,176,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,564.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,064.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,726.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,522.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,424.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, 140166 lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,679.31.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

