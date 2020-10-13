Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Raised to $2,020.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,975.00 to $2,020.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GOOG. KeyCorp began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $1,970.00 price target (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,698.76.

GOOG opened at $1,569.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,528.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,427.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,067.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 44.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,357,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

